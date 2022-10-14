It’s been an exciting year for Lil Baby. The platinum selling rapper recently wrapped up his “One of Them Ones” tour with Chris Brown in August, while promoting his critically acclaimed Amazon Documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby. He even became the voice behind FIFA World Cup 2022 with “The World Is Yours to Take.”

On Friday, Baby unleashed his highly anticipated third studio album with It’s Only Me with features from some of the hottest rappers in the game, including Future, Young Thug and Nardo Wick. The 23-track project will feature his latest single “Heyy,” with the Ivan Berrios-directed visual to go along with it.

Earlier this week, the 28-year old star was spotted in his childhood neighborhood of Oakland City in Atlanta shooting another music video for one of his tracks off his forthcoming album. Stream It’s Only Me on Spotify or Apple Music below.