its only me

- Original ContentLil Baby’s Best SongsLil Baby has been sitting pretty at the top of the charts for years, and here's a list of some of his biggest hits.By Michael Lusigi
- MusicLil Baby Gets Official Platinum Plaque For "It's Only Me"The Atlanta star's 2022 album got an official certification from the Recording Industry Association of America amid rumors of a joint project with Drake.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Performs At Kids' Choice Awards, Fans React & Call It InappropriateThe Atlanta MC performed "California Breeze" off his album "It's Only Me," and Twitter reacted with hilarious and critical comments.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Trashes Lil BabyThe commentator said that the Atlanta MC had "Tourette moments" and insulted his intelligence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of MoneyLil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money.By Lamar Banks
- MusicLil Baby Says He Lost $600K Gambling With Drake & Meek Mill "If I’m lucky today, I’m lucky. If I’m not, I’m not.”By Lamar Banks
- MusicLil Baby Gifted $80,000 By Twitch Streamer During Live StreamKai Cenat broke streaming records with Baby as his guest. By Lamar Banks
- Music VideosLil Baby Rides ATVs In ATL In “Stand On It” Video The chart topping rapper is back with another visual.By Lamar Banks
- MusicLil Baby Responds To Rumors That He Paid $16K To Hookup With Pornstar"I ain't no sucker"By Lamar Banks
- SongsLil Baby Goes Off In New Funk Flex FreestyleJust a few days before dropping his new album "It's Only Me," Baby set the record straight on his bar game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesLil Baby Taps Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Future & More For "It’s Only Me" The 23-track project will feature his latest single “Heyy."By Lamar Banks
- MusicLil Baby Returns To His Old Atlanta Neighborhood To Film A Music Video“Trust The Process!”By Lamar Banks