Lil Baby is certainly winning these days. The 27-year old star recently made history as the third artist to chart 25 songs on the Hot 100 in a single week. He also earned the most Hot 100 entries of any artist in 2022 so far.

Despite his wins in music, Lil Baby has encountered his fair share of losses. Earlier this week, the Grammy award winning star stopped by Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman and dished on losing $600,000 in the Bahamas gambling with Drake, Meek Mill, James Harden and former 76ers owner Michael Rubin.

“That’s actually how I know Mike Rubin [through Drake]. [We were] in the Bahamas. I lost about $600,000.”

Lil Baby really lost 600K gambling with Drake in the Bahamas 😔 pic.twitter.com/s81i7VYiqr — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 25, 2022

But that wasn’t the “Heyy” rapper’s worst loss. “The say you’re gonna lose more than you win, but over time you can’t even remember,” he shared. “That’s the crazy part. You don’t even know [if you’re up or down]. I win all the time. I lose all the time too. I just feel like if I’m lucky today, I’m lucky. If I’m not, I’m not.”

This isn’t the first time Drake and Lil Baby enjoyed a night of betting. Back in May, the Certified Lover Boy live-streamed himself playing roulette as part of a giveaway event with Stake, when Lil Baby casually walked in the room. Shortly after, Drizzy hit the jackpot for $17.9 million and credited the It’s Only Me rapper for his win. “You know why that happened? Because Baby walked in! That’s why,” he said while celebrating his win.

See what else Lil Baby had to say in the full interview below.