Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.

As you may recall, the “My Type” hitmaker was previously in a relationship with one of the Migos, and after their messy breakup, she shared a photo with Baby that started a massive storm of drama amongst the Atlanta hip-hop community.

(L-R) Quavo of Migos and Saweetie attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

At the time, Quavo wrote on his Story, “Ain’t trippin, we can swap it out! #QCTheLabel” – a comment which the My Turn artist has seemingly directly addressed on his “Stand On It” track, rapping, “I don’t want yo bitch, we can’t swap out (Swap out)/ They ain’t on shit, tell ’em to pop out (Pop out).”

As HipHopDX reports, the Saweetie drama made its way onto another track as well. On “Not Finished,” the 27-year-old shares a bar about his reaction to seeing his rumoured fling post a picture with him on social media, rapping, “She post a picture without my permission/ Got me in some shit, man, these women is wild.”

Twitter users have already begun sharing their thoughts about the lyrics, posting, “Dat n*gga Lil Baby said I already got a bitch, I just wanted to test yours out. Quavo needs prayers,” and “Lil Baby and Quavo using their relationship with Saweetie to promote their albums & tarnish her character is exactly why f*cking the homie is never a good idea.”

Others were quick to point out that Huncho’s new “Messy” song left fans believing that Saweetie had hooked up with Offset, rather than Baby, and he did nothing to dispel those rumours.

“That explains why Cardi did not address it. I knew Saweetie would never fuck family,” one Twitter user speculated.

Check out more reactions below

dat nigga lil baby said i already got a bitch i just wanted to test yours out quavo need prayer — 🕷 (@JYZOVRRTED) October 14, 2022

Lil Baby and Quavo using their relationship with Saweetie to promote their albums & tarnish her character is exactly why fucking the homie is never a good idea. — The Bachelorette (@jadoremylifee) October 14, 2022

“I dont want yo bch , we cant swap out” Lil Baby cleaaaaarly responded to that “ we can swap it out” comment Quavo made bout Saweetie 😭😭😭 ah sht — Gatti !! 🐂 (@Die4Rudy) October 14, 2022

quavo really messy af for insinuating offset & saweetie messed around just cause they beefing, whole time it was lil baby 😭 https://t.co/ghjwG83j1y — scary spice 🖤 (@naturallyy_niy) October 14, 2022

The tea. So Quavo was talking about Saweetie & lil Baby & not about her & Offset. That explains why Cardi did not address it. I knew Saweetie would never fuck family. https://t.co/JYvGj4M9fw — Pegasus (@pegasuspect) October 14, 2022

