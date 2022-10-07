It may not be Culture III, but fans of the Migos are still excited to hear the latest arrival from Quavo and Takeoff, Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting features from Gucci Mane, Birdman, Summer Walker, Young Thug, Gunna, YB Never Broke Again, and Mustard.

Of the project’s 18-song tracklist, the title that’s stirred up the most online attention thus far is “Messy,” on which Q seemingly addresses his March 2021 breakup with “My Type” rap diva Saweetie.

“You ain’t got no motion, you can’t stand up in my section (Get out) / I said, ‘Caresha, please’ (Soo) ’cause she too messy (Please),” the 31-year-old spits on his verse, name dropping Yung Miami’s beloved Revolt TV podcast. “Bitch f*cked my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’ (Not at all) / You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would’ve blessed it (Should’ve just said it).”

Saweetie has yet to respond to all of her ex’s antics, but if she does, things are sure to heat up on social media.

Stream “Messy” below, and let us know your thoughts on Quavo and Takeoff’s new album in the comment section.

