only built for infinity links
- MusicQuavo Tattooed Takeoff As A Kid, Rapper Unveils Old "Only Built For Infinity Links" FootageAs a teen, Quavo tattooed his friends with a "kind of stolen" tattoo gun.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicQuavo Celebrates Takeoff Amid "Only Built For Infinity Links" Milestone"Only Built for Infinity Links" has gone gold.By Caroline Fisher
- Music VideosQuavo & Takeoff Get Into The Halloween Spirit In "Messy" Music VideoQuavo and Takeoff enter a haunted house in the new music video for "Messy."By Aron A.
- ReviewsQuavo & Takeoff "Only Built For Infinity Links" Album Review"Only Built For Infinity Links" is a testament to the Yin and Yang-like nature of Quavo and Takeoff's individual styles.By Joshua Robinson
- SongsQuavo Seemingly Addresses Saweetie Split With Takeoff On "Messy": StreamThe former couple ended their relationship in March of 2021 after two years together.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRaekwon Gave Quavo & Takeoff His Blessing For "Only Built For Infinity Links"Quavo said they "respect the OGs" and called their upcoming project "the greatest album of all time."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuavo Raps If It Weren't For Him, "It Probably Wouldn't Be QC"While previewing bars from "Only Built For Infinity Links," the rapper said you can't let "ego" or "money" divide the team.By Erika Marie
- SongsQuavo & Takeoff Drop Their Latest Single "Nothing Changed"Quavo and Takeoff release their fourth single off of "Only Built For Infinity Links." By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Share "Only Built For Infinity Links" Tracklist Ft. Young Thug, Gunna, YoungBoy & MoreAs expected, Offset doesn't make an appearance on the tracklist.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentIs The Migos “Break Up” A Good Thing?There's no telling what the future has in store for the Migos, but it seems like their solo careers are ready to flourish.By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Announce New Album "Only Built For Infinity Links"Quavo & Takeoff's new album drops in October. By Aron A.