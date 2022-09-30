We’re less than a week away from the release of Quavo and Takeoff’s upcoming album, Only Built For Infinity Links. The new project will be their first as a duo, sans Offset. However, Quavo and Takeoff haven’t sounded as revitalized in the past five years as they have on the slew of singles they released since May’s “Hotel Lobby (Unc & Phew).”

Today, the duo slid through with their fourth and presumably final single before the album drops in its entirety. “Never Changed” boasts production from Murda Beatz, Keanu Beats, and Fabio Aguilar, who create a spacey soundscape for Quavo and Takeoff. The two artists come through with honeyed melodies, paired with ostentatious bars that reflect their wealth and loyalty.

Only Built For Infinity Links will boast features from Birdman, Gucci Mane, Summer Walker, Young Thug, Gunna, and more.

Check out their new song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

No letterman, I been a veteran

N***a do anything for a name

When you start getting them ‘lil chains, watch how your partners and everything change

And when you step foot in that field, make sure you’re strapped and make sure you got aim