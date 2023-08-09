Quavo Celebrates Takeoff Amid “Only Built For Infinity Links” Milestone

Quavo took to social media today, honoring his fallen former Migos group mate Takeoff amid a new milestone. He revealed that their 2022 joint album as Unc & Phew, Only Built for Infinity Links, has now been certified gold by the RIAA. The artist also went on to share some photos of the two of them, captioning the post “Masterpiece Twin.” As expected, his comments section was quickly flooded with fans insisting that the LP should have gone platinum by now.

Only Built for Infinity Links dropped less than a month before Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in November of 2022. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, selling somewhere around 99,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The album features various high-profile collaborations, including appearances from Young Thug, Gunna, NBA YoungBoy, Summer Walker, Gucci Mane, and more.

Only Built For Infinity Links Goes Gold

In an interview with Billboard just after the album’s release, Takeoff revealed that Only Built for Infinity Links was the project he felt the most proud of. “We had to work hard,” he explained. “We went back in that bat cave. Dirty, grimy, no cut and scruffy — just ain’t even worried about nothing. Just in that basement cooking up, going in, editing and coming back like, ‘We got it right here.’ Then come back a day later like, ‘Yo, nah, we need to bounce this off of this.’ Those changes made the album. You think you got it and then you keep painting that picture until you come up with that Picasso.”

Elsewhere in Quavo’s caption, he also wrote “Watch What We Do Next RP [rocket emoji],” hinting at his upcoming album. The new LP, Rocket Power, is scheduled for release on August 18. Quavo previously revealed that the album is a tribute to his late nephew and collaborator, and includes some posthumous features from Takeoff. “This album is for the rocket, our true fans, and also this is my therapy,” he told Instagram followers. “This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now.”

