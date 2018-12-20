Gold Certification
- MusicDJ Akademiks Eviscerates Yung Miami For Making Fun Of Joe Budden's Gold PlaqueDJ Akademiks is a very frequent critic of Yung Miami, so his defense of Joe Budden against her should be no surprise.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.1K Views
- MusicYung Miami Laughs At Joe Budden's "Pump It Up" Plaque And Prompts A Shady ResponseLike many others, Yung Miami found it funny that Joe Budden's biggest hit officially went Gold 21 years after its release.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.0K Views
- MusicNBA Youngboy Poses With Massive Plaque Celebrating His Platinum And Gold RecordsIt led to fan debate about his actual popularity. ByLavender Alexandria830 Views
- MusicGunna Receives Celebration Gift For His Album Being Certified GoldGunna is definitely poppin' champagne to celebrate the achievement.ByTallie Spencer1367 Views
- MusicGunna's Album "a Gift & a Curse" Certified GoldWith hits like "fukumean" being some of the year's biggest, it's no surprise that the College Park MC's comeback album struck... well, you know.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1114 Views
- MusicJoe Budden's "Pump It Up" Finally Certified Gold, Fans Wonder Why It Took So LongDidn't this song come out in 2003?ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.1K Views
- MusicQuavo Celebrates Takeoff Amid "Only Built For Infinity Links" Milestone"Only Built for Infinity Links" has gone gold.ByCaroline Fisher643 Views
- MusicJay-Z & Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Gets First Gold-Certified SinglesBlue Ivy is following in her parents' footsteps.ByRex Provost22.1K Views
- NumbersEminem Becomes Most Certified Gold & Platinum Singles Artist EverWith 73.5 million new certified units, Eminem becomes the most certified Gold & Platinum singles artist in music history.ByAlex Zidel15.1K Views
- NumbersPlayboi Carti's "Whole Lotta Red" Surpasses 500,000 Sales, Earns RIAA Gold CertificationShoutout all the Vamps. ByTaylor McCloud5.0K Views
- MusicKing Von's "Welcome To O'Block" Certified GoldKing Von's debut album, "Welcome to O'Block," has been certified gold by the RIAA. ByJoshua Robinson4.5K Views
- NumbersDrake's "Certified Lover Boy" Passes The Gold Threshold In Less Than A WeekAccording to Chart Data, Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" has already moved over 500,000 units in less than a full week.ByJoshua Robinson10.9K Views
- NumbersJ. Cole & Lil Baby Score Gold With "Pride Is The Devil"The duo scored an RIAA certification for the track. ByMadusa S.4.9K Views
- NumbersCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Is Already Certified GoldCardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have already been certified gold with "WAP," only taking a week to do so.ByAlex Zidel2.6K Views
- NumbersFuture's "High Off Life" Immediately Goes Gold After ReleaseFuture's new album was certified Gold immediately after its release, due mostly by the success of "Life Is Good."ByAlex Zidel4.0K Views
- NumbersYNW Melly Speaks Out After Outstanding Song AchievementYNW Melly's song "223's" has been certified gold.ByAlex Zidel11.4K Views
- NumbersWiz Khalifa Thinks Megan Thee Stallion Will Be A SuperstarMegan Thee Stallion recently went gold with her hit track "Big Ole Freak."ByAlex Zidel11.3K Views
- NumbersFuture Officially Goes Gold With "The WIZRD"Future's 2019 album has moved half a million units.ByAlex Zidel2.1K Views
- MusicTyga's "Legendary" Album Has Already Been Certified GoldTyga's new album contains some very strong hits.ByAlex Zidel12.6K Views
- MusicTyga & Nicki Minaj's "Dip" Officially Certified GoldTyga celebrates a new accomplishment with "Dip."ByAlex Zidel10.6K Views
- MusicCardi B Feels Pressure For Next Album After "Invasion Of Privacy" AchievementAll of the songs from "Invasion of Privacy" have been certified Gold or higher.ByAlex Zidel2.4K Views