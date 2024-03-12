NBA Youngboy Poses With Massive Plaque Celebrating His Platinum And Gold Records

It led to fan debate about his actual popularity.

BYLavender Alexandria
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest

NBA Youngboy has achieved some incredible commercial success that even many artists well beyond his years haven't reached. That comes from his combination of extremely prolific releases and his devoted fanbase. He's released more than 30 individual projects which contain dozens and dozens of singles between them and fans have eaten up nearly all of it. That's part of the reason he was able to achieve a particularly impressive certification achievement very quickly.

A new photo is making the rounds online of Youngboy posing with an absolutely massive plaque celebrating a rare musical achievement. As the plaque itself reads, he reached 100 total Platinum and Gold certifications. Additionally, the piece is decorated with tiny gold records and the artwork for all of the albums and singles that helped him reach the achievement. The NBA Youngboy Daily fan page also reports that he is the youngest artist to ever be awarded one of the 100 certification plaques. Unsurprisingly, the comments section is full of fans with divided takes on the accomplishment. Check out the photo of Youngboy with his new plaque below.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Responds To Drake Diss

NBA Youngboy Hits 100 Platinum And Gold Certifications

Some fans in the comments think you have to give Youngboy credit for what he achieved. "Hate him or love him that’s impressive" one comment on the post reads. Others thing that his actual popularity might be inflated. "Ive never met one youngboy fan in real life" and "Bro..its 2024. Who's still listening to this dude?" two other comments read.

After dropping four new projects last year, NBA Youngboy didn't waste much time dropping material in 2024. Last week he dropped his first new album of the year Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain. His prolific streak may continue if he's forced to stay under house arrest in Utah for even longer than previously throught. What do you think of NBA Youngboy reaching 100 platinum and gold certifications? Do you think he's actually as popular among rap fans as he seems? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: NBA Youngboy Surprised Gillie And Wallo With A Deep Question

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; FriendsMusicNBA Youngboy's Son Gets Some Boxing Practice With Floyd Mayweather
Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesMusicNBA YoungBoy Shows Off Plaque For Having 100 Platinum & Gold Singles
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna FestMusicNBA Youngboy Artist Lil Dump Roasted For Bizarre Flex
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna FestMusicNBA Youngboy Surprised Gillie And Wallo With A Deep Question