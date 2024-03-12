NBA Youngboy Poses With Massive Plaque Celebrating His Platinum And Gold Records

NBA Youngboy has achieved some incredible commercial success that even many artists well beyond his years haven't reached. That comes from his combination of extremely prolific releases and his devoted fanbase. He's released more than 30 individual projects which contain dozens and dozens of singles between them and fans have eaten up nearly all of it. That's part of the reason he was able to achieve a particularly impressive certification achievement very quickly.

A new photo is making the rounds online of Youngboy posing with an absolutely massive plaque celebrating a rare musical achievement. As the plaque itself reads, he reached 100 total Platinum and Gold certifications. Additionally, the piece is decorated with tiny gold records and the artwork for all of the albums and singles that helped him reach the achievement. The NBA Youngboy Daily fan page also reports that he is the youngest artist to ever be awarded one of the 100 certification plaques. Unsurprisingly, the comments section is full of fans with divided takes on the accomplishment. Check out the photo of Youngboy with his new plaque below.

NBA Youngboy Hits 100 Platinum And Gold Certifications

Some fans in the comments think you have to give Youngboy credit for what he achieved. "Hate him or love him that’s impressive" one comment on the post reads. Others thing that his actual popularity might be inflated. "Ive never met one youngboy fan in real life" and "Bro..its 2024. Who's still listening to this dude?" two other comments read.

After dropping four new projects last year, NBA Youngboy didn't waste much time dropping material in 2024. Last week he dropped his first new album of the year Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain. His prolific streak may continue if he's forced to stay under house arrest in Utah for even longer than previously throught. What do you think of NBA Youngboy reaching 100 platinum and gold certifications? Do you think he's actually as popular among rap fans as he seems? Let us know in the comment section below.

