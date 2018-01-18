Platinum Certification
- Pop CultureLil Durk Celebrates "All My Life" Going PlatinumLil Durk is hyped for his major achievement.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CulturePlayboi Carti Goes Platinum With "ILoveUIHateU"Playboi Carti hit a new milestone with "ILOVEUIHATEU."By Justin Acosta
- NumbersEminem Becomes Most Certified Gold & Platinum Singles Artist EverWith 73.5 million new certified units, Eminem becomes the most certified Gold & Platinum singles artist in music history.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSummer Walker Stuns As She Receives 2X Platinum Plaque For "Over It""Over It" has achieved many milestones for Summer Walker.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicSaweetie Promises New "Pretty B*tch Music" Is On The WaySaweetie's smash hit, "My Type," is officially certified multi-platinum, and to celebrate, Saweetie has promised her fans that new "pretty b*tch music" is on the way.By Lynn S.
- NumbersYNW Melly's Controversial "Murder On My Mind" Reaches Quadruple Platinum StatusYNW Melly is still earning tons of attention despite spending a year behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion's "SAD!" Is Nearly Diamond CertifiedXXXTentacion's song "SAD!" is eligible for 8x platinum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Goes Double Platinum As He Faces Death PenaltyYNW Melly can now be considered a multi-platinum recording artist because of "Murder On My Mind."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Earns Platinum CertificationYNW Melly is currently in jail for murdering his two friends.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole's "Middle Child" Goes PlatinumJ. Cole earns another plaque for his collection.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion's "BAD!" Earns Platinum CertificationXXXTentacion's first posthumous single goes platinum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's "Gold Digger" Officially Certified 7x PlatinumHow has this not gone Diamond yet?By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Is Officially Double PlatinumTravis Scott hits a new milestone for "Astroworld."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Officially Earns Platinum Status In United StatesEminem's tenth studio album has officially gone platinum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMike Dean Shows Off All The Plaques He's Gotten Thanks To Travis ScottMike Dean offers a visual reminder of his success with Travis Scott.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion "SAD!" Has Officially Been Certified Triple PlatinumXXXTentacion's "SAD!" is still doing giant streaming numbers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Treating Herself After Finding Out "Invasion Of Privacy" Went PlatinumCardi B's debut album just went platinum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Thanks Her Fans Following Numerous Platinum CertificationsCardi B continues to rack up accolades.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLil Dicky & Chris Brown's "Freaky Friday" Officially Certified PlatinumLil Dicky and Chris Brown are celebrating with their brand new platinum plaque.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott's "Goosebumps" Goes 4x PlatinumTravis Scott continues to find success. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Is Officially 5x PlatinumCardi B continues her run on top as "Bodak Yellow" goes 5x platinum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid & Kendrick Lamar's "New Freezer" Goes PlatinumRich The Kid's "New Freezer" has officially been certified platinum. By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoey Bada$$ "Devastated" Becomes His First Platinum CertificationJoey Bada$$ is officially a platinum-selling artist.
By Aron A.