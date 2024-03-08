NBA Youngboy Drops Highly-Anticipated "Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain"

NBA YoungBoy has dropped yet another addition to his extensive discography. At just 24 years old, YoungBoy boasts one of the largest catalogs in the hip-hop scene, a feat that is particularly impressive given his age. His latest project, Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain, further cements his status as one of the most relentless and hardworking artists in the game. For fans of NBA YoungBoy, the announcement of a new album comes as no surprise. The rapper has been consistently dropping singles on platforms like YouTube over the past month or two.

Furthermore, with an impressive 13 projects released in just the past two years alone, YoungBoy's work ethic is unmatched, showcasing his unwavering dedication to his craft. However, while some may commend YoungBoy's prolific output, others have grown weary of his constant stream of new music. The sheer volume of material he puts out can sometimes lead to diluted quality, with some tracks falling short of expectations. Yet, despite the occasional miss, YoungBoy's commitment to his artistry is undeniable, earning him respect within the industry and among his fanbase.

Stream NBA Youngboy's "Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain" Below

The announcement of Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain first came via YoungBoy's Instagram, where he shared the album cover and release date with his followers. The reveal generated buzz and excitement among fans eager to hear what the rapper has been working on behind the scenes. With each project, he continues to carve out his own lane in the rap game, blending raw lyricism with infectious melodies and undeniable charisma. Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain is 13 tracks total and further solidifies his place among hip-hop's elite.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual listener, one thing is certain. When it comes to delivering hit after hit, the rapper shows no signs of slowing down. Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain is set to be another milestone in his already illustrious career, further establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the rap world. How are you feeling about the new music? Let us know what you think of the project!

Tracklist:

4s*** (Ft. BBG Baby Joe)

Bling (Ft. NBA YoungBoy & Lil Dump)

My Bobo (Ft. NBA YoungBoy & Herm)

How We Get (Ft. NBA YoungBoy, Lil Dump, WHOGANGDEE & Dej Rose Gold)

Damn Fee (Ft. Quando Rondo)

Hurt (Ft. NBA YoungBoy & BBG Baby Joe)

Bloody (Ft. Lil Dump)

New New (Ft. NBA Youngboy)

Yummy (Ft. Vontina)

Talk My Shit (Ft. Lil Dump)

When We Slide (Ft. Ddawg)

Try Me (Ft. NBA Youngboy & WhoGangDee)

Got Them Pack (Ft. Meechy Baby)

