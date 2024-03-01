NBA YoungBoy Accused Of Using Drugs On House Arrest

NBA YoungBoy remains on house arrest as he awaits trial for gun charges, but according to feds, things aren't going as planned. The Louisiana-born performer is now being accused of violating the terms of his house arrest by using drugs. Earlier this week, the prosecutors filed a request to schedule a hearing to address his “noncompliant behavior." They allege that he violated a rule forbidding him to "use or unlawfully possess a narcotic drug or other controlled substance.”

“The undersigned has learned that the defendant has violated [this rule] and has informed his supervising officer that he has no intentions to discontinue using the substance that resulted in the violation,” Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. writes. It's unclear what substances NBA YoungBoy is accused of using. Allegedly, however, he told supervising officers he has “no intentions” of quitting.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Claims She Was Kidnapped On IG Live, Gives Update

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Violated House Arrest Terms

NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

This is far from the first time fans have heard of NBA YoungBoy's alleged drug use. Earlier this month, for example, the rapper sparked concern among supporters after he posted a jarring image of himself on Instagram. In the photo, YB is seen lying down on the floor, appearing intoxicated. He was surrounded by a spilled bottle of pills, as well as a double cup of ice.

"And that's why I don't pick up my phone when it ring," he captioned the worrisome photo. YB also opened up about his substance use on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game late last year, revealing that he had just gotten home from a short stint in rehab. "The image that I got is that I do a lot of drugs," he explained. "So I kind of get that thrown in my face, like, 'Oh, this is taking over his mind' or something like that." What do you think of NBA YoungBoy being accused of violating the conditions of his house arrest by using drugs? What about him allegedly telling supervising officers that he doesn't plan on stopping? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Claims He & NBA YoungBoy Avoid Each Other In Interviews

[Via]