NBA YoungBoy Addresses His Substance Abuse & Thoughts On Rehab

NBA YoungBoy's been on quite the press run as of late, participating in multiple interviews at his "Gravedigger Mountain" property while on house arrest in Utah. For example, he recently sat down with Gillie and Wallo on their Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast for an enlightening conversation about his life and career. Elsewhere, though, the 24-year-old is also reflecting on more personal issues such as his proximity to substances, both in the public's perception of him and in his day-to-day. During another one of these Gravedigger conversations, he expressed wishes to cut back on a lot of his indulgences and spoke briefly on his short experience with rehab.

"The image that I got is that I do a lot of drugs," YoungBoy began. "So I kind of get that thrown in my face, like, 'Oh, this is taking over his mind' or something like that. But at the same time, you don't want to know that. [I had to go to rehab] two weekends ago, I think. Now I'm kind of taking on just therapy from now on. I've been doing a lot of rich sipping, and smoking these nasty a** cigarettes. Yeah, they've been tearing my a** up though, man. I wanna stop smoking them so bad."

NBA YoungBoy Speaks On His Use Of Drugs: Watch

During his aforementioned Million Dollaz Worth Of Game appearance, the Baton Rouge artist spoke on other parts of his image. Particularly, YoungBoy expressed his belief that his own actions and how he presents himself is what caused people to view him as "uncivilized." While this seems like a pretty harsh label either way, it's surprising and mature for artists of any lane to acknowledge how much they contribute to their own haters. It proves that perception is never a black-and-white issue, and that your strengths can also be your struggles.

Meanwhile, YB also got into the holiday spirit of gift-giving this season, surprising fans with some treats. Even though his time in Utah isn't over, and has been long, he still did a lot to connect with fans and further his career and shifting image. Hopefully that train keeps rolling in 2024. For more news and the latest updaets on NBA YoungBoy, come back to HNHH.

