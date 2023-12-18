E-40 Praises NBA YoungBoy: "He's An Old Soul"

E-40 had some major props for NBA YoungBoy while speaking about the Baton Rouge rapper during a recent interview with Billboard. Discussing their collaboration, “Get My Life Right," the legendary Bay Area native described YoungBoy as an "old soul."

“He’s an old soul,” E-40 said to the outlet. “He’s been there before. That’s a deep, young man. I always liked him. Birdman hit me one day and was like, ‘Hey, YoungBoy wants you on one of his songs.’ He sent it to me, we connected, and I knocked out one for his album.”

E-40 Attends His "Rule Of Thumb" Release Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: E-40 attends his birthday celebration and "Rule of Thumb" album release at Sei Less on November 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Later in the interview, E-40 also spoke about his relationship with Nipsey Hussle. In doing so, he revealed that he was initially set to appear on the rapper’s Victory Lap track, “Grinding All My Life,” but he couldn't get the verse submitted in time. “He didn’t tell me when he needed it back,” E-40 recalled. “Next thing you know, I was like, ‘Oh man. This one of them ones too.’ Sometimes I’ll say, ‘When you need it back?’ We didn’t even discuss it. He just sent it. Next thing you know, he put a ticket to the face. I was like, ‘Damn.’ But, man, I miss Nipsey. He was really a good dude. He always showed me respect. He really patterned his hustle after mine. I really miss him and I think he would have really made an impact in rap right now if he was still living.”

Looking ahead for E-40, he also teased a follow-up to Rule of Thumb, Rule 1 that will be dropping in 2024. He collaborated with Gucci Mane, Larry June, Too Short, and NBA YoungBoy on the first project. Be on the lookout for further updates on E-40 on HotNewHipHop.

