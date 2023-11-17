E-40 Comes Out With First LP In Three Years With “Rule Of Thumb: Rule 1”

California is home to some of the greatest rappers of all time. A lot of them possess some of the most influence as well. One of the MCs that has tremendous effect, is E-40. His identity is well-documented up until this point.

Recently, 40 has had a lot to celebrate. The Vallejo native was enshrined into the culture of the city for the effect he has had since he was born there. Because of the legacy he has created for himself, a street was named after him. In fact, it was the neighborhood he grew up in. The city named it E-40 Way and they also gave him the key. He has even more to be happy about with the release of his new album.

Listen To Rule Of Thumb: Rule 1 By E-40

E-40 is back in album mode for the first time in three years. He put out a handful of singles ahead of the tape's release. However, only one of them made the cut. That track was "High-End" with Philthy Rich, Gucci Mane, and the recently freed B.G. Check out the new LP on all of your favorite DSPs.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album from E-40, Rule of Thumb: Rule 1? Where does this album rank for you, amongst the rest of his discography? Is he the best rapper to be born in California? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around E-40, as well as all of the best album drops.

Rule of Thumb: Rule 1 Tracklist:

Lift It AYE! Does That Make Sense GPS (feat. Larry June & Clyde Carson) The Game Bay Warren Buffet High-End (feat. Philthy Rich, Gucci Mane & B.G.) Off Dat Mob Green Light (feat. B Legit) Water (feat. Larussell) Show You How To Do It (feat. O.T. Genasis, Zoe Osama, & G5) Billionaire Dreams Pickin Up What I'm Puttin Down Lemme Go (feat. Too $hort & Mistah Fab) I'm just Spazzin It's Complicated (feat. Stresmatic) Pressure (feat. Bosko) Succaz (feat. Trae the Truth) Get My Life Right (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again) Stop Actin Like a Weirdo) The Bay (feat. Turf Talk) Lovin Somebody (feat. OTIS) Dose of Game (feat. Mike Marshall)

