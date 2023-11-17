Travis Scott Pursued Being A Kidney Doctor Before Music

During his recent interview with GQ, Travis Scott hinted at wanting to pursue a degree in architectural design at Harvard University. However, that's wasn't necessarily his first love in the world of academia, and in that conversation, he alluded to what he initially wanted to do with his life. Moreover, La Flame recalled his grammar school days, specifically a time when he slept over at a friend's house. There, he met his uncle, a man who he found to be very successful and fulfilled. As such, the Houston rapper couldn't help but ask what he did for a living, and his answer gave him one of his first career aspirations: a kidney doctor.

"We went to his crib,” Travis Scott remarked. “His crib was cr*zy. I’ve never seen a crib like this. It was OD. His dad was an ob-gyn. And I remember his uncle was at the house, and I asked his uncle, I was like, ‘What do you do?’ And he’s like, ‘I’m a nephrologist.’ He told me what it was, and I was like, ‘Yo, it’s cr*zy.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to be that.'

Travis Scott Performing In 2023

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during Travis Scott Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour at SoFi Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Live Nation)

"I don’t know why being a kidney doctor was just such… I think it was his swag,” Travis Scott explained. “Like, his whole swag was just, like, he was fresh. I don’t know. It was the idea of just, like, saving people at the time was dope. I used to go and shadow at the hospitals [during his college days at the University of Texas in San Antonio]. So I fell in love with it more there, just the whole process of it all. I wanted to own my own practice, know the business side of it, do the medicine side of it."

Meanwhile, other topics of conversation during this interview were the Astroworld tragedy and the inspiration behind UTOPIA. Throughout all this exchange, we got to see a little more of who this artist is, and fans might be surprised by this career path. He's definitely come a long way since then, but there are certain passions that you may cast aside but that always hold a place in your heart and motivation for other endeavors. For more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott, stay posted on HNHH.

