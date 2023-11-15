Travis Scott Reveals He Is Looking To Attend Harvard For Architectural Design

Travis Scott does not want his success to be only tied to his music. There have been a few interesting nuggets to come out of this recent interview with GQ. The Houston rapper is currently on the first leg of his Circus Maximus tour. Travis recently announced that more dates were added, which will bleed into late January of 2024. Besides seeing more awesome performances, we will also get to witness the breathtaking set pieces. For almost every tour he goes on, La Flame is trying to create an atmosphere that is unmatched. He wants to transport you to another world, another UTOPIA, so to speak.

The hitmaker detailed plenty of things in an exclusive feature with GQ with the interview taking place on the road to his next stop. One of those topics includes his overflowing fascination with buildings and architecture. He has so much interest in it, that he is adamant about going to a certain prestigious university to pursue a degree in architectural design. "I’m going to Harvard for architecture school. I got to work hard to get in. They’re not letting me take any shortcuts."

Travis Scott Is Looking To Become The Next Great Architect

With this information, it is clear that Scott has made visits and inquired about all the fine details. The interviewer was obviously a little shocked, doing a double take. "And how soon, realistically, could you imagine doing it?" Scott replies, "Well, I told myself after this album I was going to go in. So after the tour." "Seriously?" "Yeah, seriously," Scott confirms. Even though this would require a lot of focus and dedication from the rap superstar, especially after saying he would move to Boston for it, he says music will still be in the works. "It’d probably be like four years. I’m still going to make music, of course."

