Travis Scott Opens Up About Astroworld Tragedy: “I Always Think About It”

Travis Scott has gone through quite a bit over the past couple of years. Overall, most would point to the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy. Ten people died and countless others were injured during the show. Subsequently, Scott was hit with numerous lawsuits and was even criminally investigated. Now, he is waiting for the lawsuits to begin in civil court, and there is no doubt that it will be a huge undertaking for everyone who is involved.

Today, Scott graced the cover of GQ where he was asked about the tragedy. Scott spoke candidly about what took place, noting that it was an awful event. He understands the effect it had on the families and the people who witnessed it all go down. Furthermore, he made sure to mention how he is constantly thinking about what happened and how he could have handled it differently. “I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost... You just feel for those people. And their families," Travis said.

Read More: Adin Ross Pays $200K For Unreleased Kanye West & Travis Scott Song, Allegedly Gets Scammed Instead

Travis Scott Speaks

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Travis Scott attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Subsequently, Scott talked about the song "My Eyes" on Utopia. Overall, this track was about the feelings he has from the event. Although some feel like he doesn't care, he actually does care a great deal. “[I want them] to know I have pain too," Travis Scott said. "I have concerns, things that I think about, and the things I see on a day-to-day basis I think about them. And every day I want to find change in the things, to make things better, make myself better. It’s just like: I go through things like everyone else. And even recently through something like I never could imagine."

Overall, it is going to be hard for these parties to really process what went down. Closure is on the horizon, however, nothing will erase the pain of the victims' families. Let us know what you think of Travis' response, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Travis Scott And Playboi Carti Sent The Crowd Into A Frenzy Performing “FE!N” Together: Watch

[Via]