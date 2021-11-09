2021 Astroworld Festival
- MusicTravis Scott Opens Up About Astroworld Tragedy: "I Always Think About It"Travis Scott had a lot to say about the tragedy.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Astroworld Festival Stage Finally Dismantled: Report40 days after the disastrous events of the Astroworld Festival, the stage has been taken down.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureAstroworld Investigative Report Describes Festival As “A Catastrophe Weeks In The Making”Travis Scott’s show has been named “one of the deadliest concert disasters in U.S. history.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Offer To Pay For 9-Year Old Astroworld Victim's Funeral Rejected By FamilyThe loved ones of nine-year-old Ezra Blount not only turned down the offer but also rejected Scott's request to meet them in person.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFamily Of Man Killed Protecting Fiancé At Astroworld Sues Travis Scott, Live NationThe family previously said Scott and Live Nation must be held accountable.By Taylor McCloud
- GossipLawyers Say Holding Travis Scott Financially Liable For Astroworld Tragedy Is “A Stretch”“I think it'd be a stretch to put this on [Travis Scott],” attorney Nick Rozansky has said.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAstroworld Medics Responded To 11 Simultaneous Cardiac Arrest Patients: ReportThe CEO of the medical company hired by Astroworld detailed the tragic events of November 5th.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureAstroworld Festival Lawsuit Total Rises To Over 100: ReportSome suits allege that women were being sexually assaulted while the crowd surge took place.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFather Of 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Speaks Out After His Son Was Trampled At Astroworld Festival“I'm not ready to lose my boy at all. We still got a bunch of living to do,” Treston Blount said.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWoman Protests Outside Travis Scott’s House: “You Destroyed Lives, You Deserve Bankruptcy”The woman is calling for Scott, Kylie Jenner, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music, and more to go bankrupt.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipPolice At Astroworld Allegedly Filmed The Event 19 Minutes After It Was Declared “Mass Casualty”The death toll from the AstroFest tragedy has risen to nine.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIdentities Of The 8 Concertgoers Killed At Astroworld Festival RevealedRest in peace to Danish, Rudy, Madison, Franco, Jacob, John, Axel, and Brianna. By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureNumber Of Lawsuits Filed Against Travis Scott & Astroworld Organizers Rises To 46Nearly 50 lawsuits have been filed in less than a week. By Taylor McCloud
- TechTikTok Takes Action To Remove Videos Conspiring That AstroFest Tragedy Had Satanic TiesSome people on the app have been theorizing that the tragedy at Scott’s festival was more than meets the eye.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureOver 30 Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Travis Scott & Astroworld Organizers Following Festival TragedyThe number of lawsuits involving the Astroworld tragedy continues to increase. By Taylor McCloud