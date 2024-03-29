Travis Scott Requests Dismissal From Astroworld Festival Lawsuit

He's claiming a lack of responsibility for safety as the artist performing.

BY Lavender Alexandria
Travis Scott is looking to avoid a major legal burden. Back in 2021 his Astroworld Festival in Houston became the site of a now notorious festival tragedy. As the crowd rushed the stage during Scott's performance, tons of people were dangerously compressed with fatal results. A total of 10 people died as a result of the performance getting wildly out of hand. Subsequently, after an investigation into the incident a grand jury declined to indict Scott or anyone else with criminal charges spawning from the tragedy.

But that doesn't mean anyone is legally off the hook. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed in the months following the festival almost all of which name Scott as a defendant. Now in a newly filed motion he's attempting to separate himself from the proceedings. “Like any other adrenaline-inducing diversion, music festivals must balance exhilaration with safety and security—but that balance is not the job of performing artists, even those involved in promoting and marketing performances. Which only makes sense: Performing artists, even those who engage in certain promotional activities, have no inherent expertise or specialized knowledge in concert safety measures, venue security protocols, or site-design," the motion his lawyers filed reads.

Travis Scott Seeking Release From Astroworld Festival Lawsuits

This request for removal comes just a few days after some concerning news about the tragedy leaked via court docs. They showed that one of the heads of security at the festival expressed concerns about overcrowding ahead of the tragedy. In Scott's dismissal request they specifically mention adjustments being made beforehand in an attempt to alleviate concerns, though they obviously didn't do enough.

Last week, Scott contributed to what it likely to be one of the biggest rap records of the year. He teamed up with Future, Metro Boomin, and Playboi Carti for the song "TYPE SH*T." What do you think of Travis Scott asking to be removed from the Astroworld Festival lawsuits? Do you think he has a point that safety isn't the responsibility of the artists performing? Let us know in the comment section below.

