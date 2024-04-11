Drake Officially Dismissed From Astroworld Lawsuits

It's been two-and-a-half years since the Astroworld Festival disaster where 10 people died in the crowd. It happened during the 2021 edition of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival and led to discussions about crowd safety and emergency protocol for similar live experiences. There's still a long legal battle ahead of Scott and some of the companies that helped promote and run the festival. But one person who won't have to be concerned with the legal proceedings anymore is Drake.

Drizzy appeared on stage alongside Travis Scott during the now-notorious performance. He was named as a defendant in some of the lawsuits filed against the festival as some believed he helped contribute to the chaotic nature of the event. When the dozens of lawsuits filed were collected into one big lawsuit his name carried over as a defendant. But his days of having to worry about the case are officially over. According to TMZ, a judge has ruled in the rapper's favor in his request to be released from all claims in the lawsuit.

Drake Dismissed From Astroworld Festival Lawsuit

The new ruling releasing Drake from the lawsuit follows his original filing last month. Travis Scott himself also attempted a similar move claiming that he wasn't responsible for things like festival safety since he was merely an artist performing at the event. The judge shut that claim down and denied his motion to be released from the suit. Apple was also declined a release from the lawsuit. The tech company streamed the performance through their Apple Music platform.

After an extended absence from new studio albums, Travis Scott returned with his new album UTOPIA last year. The record even featured a collaboration with Drake on the track "Meltdown" which would become one of the record's biggest hits. What do you think of Drake being dismissed from the Astroworld Festival lawsuit? Do you think it's the right move to let him off the hook for what happened at the festival? Let us know in the comment section below.

