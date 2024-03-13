Drake Looking To Get His Name Off Astroworld Lawsuit, Arguing He "Wasn't Involved In Any Planning"

The hip-hop world suffered huge losses back in November of 2021. Of course, we are referring to when at least eight concertgoers lost their lives at the Astroworld Festival. It is crazy to think that it was nearly three years ago, and that night will never be truly forgotten. There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding it, with families still looking for some answers. However, while Drake was certainly heartbroken, he also feels that his name should be removed from the Astroworld lawsuits.

AllHipHop reports that Drake's legal team is arguing that his lack in planning makes him not liable. Their motion reads, "Mr. Graham did not receive any security briefings, was not informed of any crowd control issues, injuries or deaths in the crowd, or any stop show orders at any time either before or during his 14-minute performance." Furthermore, they are saying that since he was "under oath" to not having any input on planning the event, there is no reason for Drake's name to be tied up.

Drake's Legal Team Speaks Out

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Travis Scott (L) and Drake backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Drake and his team certainly have a compelling argument. All around this was a very poorly planned event, with security measures taking a backseat. It makes sense why Travis Scott, Live Nation, Scoremore, and Apple, are receiving the bulk of the lawsuits. Unfortunately, it may be a little while longer before anything truly happens. We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to the families who lost their kids that night.

What are your thoughts on Drake asking to be removed from the Astroworld lawsuit? Do you think he will get his wish, why or why not? Do you think he is the most innocent one that was a part of the tragedy? Will there be any justice for the families who lost the children?

