Astroworld Tragedy
- MusicTravis Scott Opens Up About Astroworld Tragedy: "I Always Think About It"Travis Scott had a lot to say about the tragedy.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Astroworld Lawsuits Continue To Roll In After 2nd Anniversary Of Festival TragedyThis past weekend marked the two-year anniversary of the multi-fatality festival in Trav's hometown.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott's Team Called Out For "Tone-Deaf" Comments By Astroworld Victim's LawyerA lawyer for the family of one of the Astroworld victims recently labeled Travis Scott "tone-deaf."By Cole Blake
- Pop CulturePolice Unveil Final Report On Travis Scott's Astroworld TragedyOne attendee recalls struggling for air as he was trampled during the deadly crowd surge.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott Facing Criminal Charges For 2021 Astroworld FestivalTravis Scott is possibly responsible for a crowd crush two years ago.By Jake Lyda
- Original ContentTravis Scott's Astroworld Festival: What Happened?It's been nearly a year and half since the tragic events at Travis Scott's Astroworld, a concert which shook up the performing world forever. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Legal Team Not Involved In Astroworld Settlement, Live Nation To Pay: ReportAttorney Tony Buzbee has stated that the family of Axel Acosta settled out of court, although sources close to the rapper are seemingly saying otherwise.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Team Responds To Astroworld Victim's Family Over $5M Bugatti PurchaseTravis' rep claims the car was purchased two years ago, and that pictures are just starting to surface online.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureFamily Of 9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Slams Travis Scott For Buying A $5M BugattiThe family of the victim questions Travis' actions given the height of the Astroworld litigations. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle's Netflix Show Security Also Worked Travis Scott's Tragic Astroworld Festival: ReportCSC was also involved with the Once Upon a Time in LA Festival, where Drakeo the Ruler was tragically stabbed to death.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's First Public Performance Since Astroworld Saw Him Throwing Stacks Of Cash & Drinking 1942"We need every stripper to report to the f*cking stage right now," Travis told the crowd at E11even.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Legal Team Slams Astroworld Documentary As A "Propaganda Piece"The Charlie Minn-directed project began screening in Texas on Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Project HEAL Will Donate $5 Million To Community InitiativesScott's initiative will give money to underserved, high-achieving Black scholars, and work to ensure that concerts are safer for fans in the future.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsKanye West Demands Apology From Billie Eilish, Confirms Travis Scott Will Perform With Him At CoachellaYe wants Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott after seemingly shading the rapper during a recent concert.By Alex Zidel