Young Thug and Travis Scott have any bangers to their name, but the "Maria I'm Drunk" duo have some big controversies that sometimes get in the way of their careers. The latter dealt with a massive one due to the Astroworld Festival tragedy in 2021, and the former's been going through a legal and industry firestorm for years.

Now, to many fans' surprise, both storylines converged in an alleged leaked jail call caught by @JrMoneyGetting on Twitter. In it, Thugger seems to make reference to La Flame's festival by speaking on the ten concertgoers that died at the event, although he mistakenly mentioned 11. The context for this remark seems to be a conversation about other rappers' current heavy struggles. This is because he seemed to reference the tragic loss of Metro Boomin's mother and the YSL RICO case he was facing at the time.

"This n***a's momma died, I'm dealing with real life s**t, Travis got goddamn 11 murders on his hands..." the Atlanta artist allegedly expressed from behind bars. Given Young Thug's previous leaked comments about Metro Boomin, that's what many fans connected to the first statement in this audio clip.

"Closing Arguments" – Young Thug

For those unaware, Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival sadly became one of the most saddening hip-hop stories in modern memory. A lack of proper planning, resources, responses, and organization led to a crowd crush during the Houston superstar's headlining set. Ten people passed away as a result, with dozens more injured and a flurry of legal trouble in its wake.

Since then, though, courtroom settlements and investigations developed the case forward and provided accountability for victims. Although many folks believe no process could make up for this tragedy, those involved continue to push forward.

Elsewhere, this is the latest of many alleged Young Thug leaks that shocked hip-hop. Whether it's his criticisms towards close collaborators and peers, his leaked "Closing Arguments" diss track, or his responses to snitching allegations, this flurry became unstoppable. Fans can only wonder when it will end. We will have some interviews to look at soon, which might clear some of this smoke. But regardless, controversy continues to flourish.