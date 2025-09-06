Young Thug's Unreleased Verse From Jail For Future's "Where My Twin @" Surfaces Amid Leaked Call Drama

J. Cole In Concert - Los Angeles, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Rapper Young Thug performs onstage at Staples Center on August 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
This was the final track for Future and Metro Boomin's "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" in which the former showed love to Young Thug during his trial.

Young Thug's public image continues to suffer as this weekend has been particularly eye-opening. Whoever or whomever is releasing these jail calls (potentially Wack 100?), they decided to bring out all the heavy-hitting clips today especially. Drake, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, and Future have all been touched on to some degree.

But out of all of them, Pluto has probably received the nastiest remarks from Young Thug. However, we are in the middle of a brief intermission from the negative stuff. But depending on how you look at this latest bit of audio, it could just make you more disappointed in the current situation.

A Young Thug fan account by the name of ThuggersVault, has just leaked the YSL boss's unreleased verse for Future and Metro Boomin's "Where My Twin @." You may remember the title or sound of the snippet upon first glance.

If not, it's the closing track from the duo's WE DON'T TRUST YOU, which released in March 2024. On the song, Future shouts out his "twin" Young Thug as he calls for his release from his YSL trial. He also speaks on his mental toughness and it was a real sweet way to end that album.

"Where my twin at? In a courtroom With his head up, ain't no tissue," Pluto raps on the chorus.

Young Thug Future Jail Call

However, there's a version that we didn't get and that one included a verse from Thugger over the jail phone. It's not even mixed or mastered, so this was potentially from some earlier demos of the song. Like we said, on the surface, it's nothing as bad as the aforementioned calls.

But it definitely will break some fans hearts as it takes fans back to a better time. It is worth noting though that no one knows if Thug and Pluto are back on good terms. What we are aware of though is that there was definitely a time where things were not looking great.

In a handful of calls, the SUPER SLIMEY costar called out Future's poor parenting, suggesting that he is something of a dead beat. Moreover, he said he was an "idiot," the R-word, and essentially has a two-faced personality with certain people bringing out that kind of behavior.

