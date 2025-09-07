Future's Close Friend Zona Man Appears To Address Leaked Young Thug Call On Instagram

On September 6, two different clips of Young Thug talking about Future while on a call in jail leaked to the public. In the first one, he calls out Future for his parenting skills, saying that the rapper needs to be as "locked in" with his kids as he is with the women. In the second clip, he trashed his longtime collaborator for not putting on a "Free Thug" concert while Thug was in jail during the YSL trial.

Perhaps most disappointing for fans, he also revealed that the two had not been on close terms in some time. "Me and him ain’t been tight in a minute, he do lame stuff. He call me to the studio asking how to start his song," Thug said on the alleged call. "But when girls in the room, he act like he don’t hear me — I don't know what image you trying to get off, but you're an idiot. Everything you know I done taught you."

Now, Future's close friend Zona Man, who has been part of Future's circle for at least the last decade, took to Instagram with a lengthy post caught by 2Cool2Blog that seems to address the leaked call audio. He defended Pluto, saying that he shows "real love" for his friends and family, saying that a lot of people need the rapper and that he does things for his peers without expecting anything in return.

He also suggested that Future slept with one of Thug's old girlfriends, saying she saw a "better opportunity."

Zona did not name Young Thug directly, but the timing suggests only one target may have been in mind. Based on what we've learned from Thug's alleged jail calls, no one was safe from being discussed. Not even Drake, who he admonished for not using his star power to help aid in Thug's release.