Disturbing Video Shows Young Thug Using Walker After Alleged Police Altercation

BY Caroline Fisher 2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Walker Video Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 25: Young Thug attends a dinner celebrating his album "Punk" on October 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
In noydcam footage from Young Thug's prison stay, he alleges that an officer "picked [him] up and slammed [him]."

Young Thug may be a free man nowadays, but audio and video captured during his prison stay continues to surface online. In recent months, for example, several of his jail phone calls have leaked. This exposed him for speaking poorly about peers like Future, Drake, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more. In one call, he even admitted to cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.

As if this weren't bad enough for the Atlanta rapper, what appears to be bodycam footage of him behind bars is now making its rounds online. In it, he's seen using a walker as officers come and take him to get medical attention.

When asked about his injuries, he explained that he thought he could have sprained his ankle during an alleged incident involving two other officers, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. According to him, one of the officers allegedly "picked [him] up and slammed [him]," and another allegedly "threw [him] over his shoulder" and dragged him away.

Read More: Young Thug Offers To Help Kevin McCall After His EBT Admission

Young Thug Jail Calls

As expected, social media users have a lot to say about this latest leak. Most find it disturbing, and argue that footage as private as this never should have gotten out.

"If they assaulted him to the point he needs a walker.. thats scary as hell," one Instagram user alleges. "This makes me feel for him for real. Jail really did a number on him I’m glad he’s home," another says. "The man is out. What’s the point of all of this? I’m tired of it at this point," someone else claims.

At the time of writing, Young Thug has not publicly addressed the bodycam footage. Following the jail call leaks, however, he issued apologies to both his peers and Mariah on Twitter/X before apologizing to them in an emotional song called "Miss My Dogs." The powerful track ultimately landed on his fourth studio album, UY Scuti.

Read More: 6ix9ine Does Not Believe In Young Thug & YFN Lucci Squashing Their Beef

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
New Orleans Pelicans v Memphis Grizzlies - Emirates NBA Cup Music Fans Resurface Clip Of GloRilla Performing With Mariah The Scientist After Young Thug's Leaked Jail Call 6.0K
Tia Kemp Calls Out Mariah The Scientist Gossip News Gossip Tia Kemp Calls Out Mariah The Scientist For Telling Young Thug About Kodak Black DMs 3.5K
Young Thug Oral Hygiene Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Makes Horrifying Revelation About His Oral Hygiene 2.9K
Drake &amp; Future Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party Music Drake Shows Love To Young Thug's Heartfelt Apology Song, "Man I Miss My Dogs" 6.1K
Comments 0