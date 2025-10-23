Young Thug may be a free man nowadays, but audio and video captured during his prison stay continues to surface online. In recent months, for example, several of his jail phone calls have leaked. This exposed him for speaking poorly about peers like Future, Drake, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more. In one call, he even admitted to cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.

As if this weren't bad enough for the Atlanta rapper, what appears to be bodycam footage of him behind bars is now making its rounds online. In it, he's seen using a walker as officers come and take him to get medical attention.

When asked about his injuries, he explained that he thought he could have sprained his ankle during an alleged incident involving two other officers, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. According to him, one of the officers allegedly "picked [him] up and slammed [him]," and another allegedly "threw [him] over his shoulder" and dragged him away.

Young Thug Jail Calls

As expected, social media users have a lot to say about this latest leak. Most find it disturbing, and argue that footage as private as this never should have gotten out.

"If they assaulted him to the point he needs a walker.. thats scary as hell," one Instagram user alleges. "This makes me feel for him for real. Jail really did a number on him I’m glad he’s home," another says. "The man is out. What’s the point of all of this? I’m tired of it at this point," someone else claims.