Tia Kemp Calls Out Mariah The Scientist For Telling Young Thug About Kodak Black DMs

BY Caroline Fisher 1146 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tia Kemp Calls Out Mariah The Scientist Gossip News
Mariah The Scientist headlines Summerfest's Briggs &amp; Stratton Big Backyard on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Jovanny Hernandez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In one of Young Thug's leaked jail calls, Mariah The Scientist told him that Kodak Black tried to shoot his shot.

Mariah The Scientist has made plenty of headlines this week, largely due to her boyfriend Young Thug's leaked jail phone calls. In them, the rapper can be heard speaking poorly about some of his so-called friends, including Drake, Lil Baby, and more. He even admitted to cheating on Mariah in one of the calls, and spoke to another alleged love interest about having kids.

During one conversation, the songstress alleged that Kodak Black hit her up while he was behind bars, claiming to be "f*cked up" about her. She said she turned him down, and overall, Young Thug didn't appear too fazed by the revelation.

During a recent livestream, however, Tia Kemp decided to share her thoughts on the situation. According to her, it seems like Mariah was trying to stir the pot by telling Young Thug about Kodak shooting his shot. "She be starting stuff," Kemp insisted, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "She didn't have to tell that man Kodak was in her DMs. That's starting stuff to me. Leave that alone."

Read More: GloRilla Disses Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist In Leaked Song

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

As expected, Kemp's take has sparked a debate in the comments section. While some Instagram users think she has a point, others argue that Mariah did the right thing. "If she kept it from him it would make her look sneaky," one commenter claims. "How is she starting stuff? She doing what people in healthy relationships do. Communicate," another says.

Mariah The Scientist got an apology from Young Thug on X last week for his decision to be unfaithful. "My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," he began. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

She didn't directly address the apology, though she appeared to allude to the ordeal on her Instagram Story by posting lyrics to her own song, "Rainy Days."

Read More: Kodak Black Allegedly Flirted With Mariah The Scientist During Young Thug's Jail Time

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
kodak-black-summer-smash-2024-3 Gossip Kodak Black Allegedly Flirted With Mariah The Scientist During Young Thug's Jail Time 3.5K
Young Thug Jail Call Requests Blocked Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Jail Call Requests Blocked By Cobb County 755
mariah-the-scientist-responds-to-young-thug-apology-hip-hop-news Relationships Mariah The Scientist Appears To Address Young Thug's Cheating Apology In Instagram Story 18.5K
2021 Revolt Summit Music Tia Kemp Mocks Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls In Viral Hotel Tour 773
Comments 0