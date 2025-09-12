Mariah The Scientist has made plenty of headlines this week, largely due to her boyfriend Young Thug's leaked jail phone calls. In them, the rapper can be heard speaking poorly about some of his so-called friends, including Drake, Lil Baby, and more. He even admitted to cheating on Mariah in one of the calls, and spoke to another alleged love interest about having kids.

During one conversation, the songstress alleged that Kodak Black hit her up while he was behind bars, claiming to be "f*cked up" about her. She said she turned him down, and overall, Young Thug didn't appear too fazed by the revelation.

During a recent livestream, however, Tia Kemp decided to share her thoughts on the situation. According to her, it seems like Mariah was trying to stir the pot by telling Young Thug about Kodak shooting his shot. "She be starting stuff," Kemp insisted, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "She didn't have to tell that man Kodak was in her DMs. That's starting stuff to me. Leave that alone."

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

As expected, Kemp's take has sparked a debate in the comments section. While some Instagram users think she has a point, others argue that Mariah did the right thing. "If she kept it from him it would make her look sneaky," one commenter claims. "How is she starting stuff? She doing what people in healthy relationships do. Communicate," another says.

Mariah The Scientist got an apology from Young Thug on X last week for his decision to be unfaithful. "My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," he began. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."