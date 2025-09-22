Tia Kemp never fails to speak her mind, and she stands by her right to do so. During a recent livestream, one commenter questioned why she let 50 Cent "trick" her into speaking about her ex, Rick Ross. She quickly set the record straight, making it clear that she'll talk about whoever she wants whenever she wants.

"What?" she responded, per Live Bitez. "Trick me into talking about him? You go ask him why he let b*tches trick him into trying to put me away in prison for a couple years about a trick h*e, kay?"

Obviously, Kemp wasn't in the mood for social media users' questions, and fans can't blame her. After all, she tends to get heated whenever the topic of her child's father comes up. Late last month, for example, she slammed him for taking a trip to Target with his then-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick.

Tia Kemp & Rick Ross

"Tell that big b***h get out of Target, get out that cart, and get to wherever the f**k he needs to get to to get my baby a prepaid college fund," she said at the time. "If I find out you're tricking off his s**t, b***h, it's really gonna be up." She went on to call out Ross for shopping at Target despite widespread boycotts over DEI cutbacks.

She doesn't seem to mind weighing in on other people's personal lives either. When Young Thug's jail calls leaked online, she quickly shared her thoughts, targeting Mariah The Scientist in particular. In one of the calls, the songstress told the YSL founder that Kodak Black tried to slide in her DMs. According to Kemp, she should have just kept this to herself to avoid stirring up any drama.