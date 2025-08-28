Tia Kemp Issues A Warning To Ex Rick Ross After Target Run With His New Girlfriend

Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tia Kemp and Rick Ross have been feuding (and co-parenting) for years, and there is no love lost on Kemp's end.

Rick Ross recently posted a video with his new girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, on his Instagram Story. In it, Ross and Kendrick are making a Target run. Ross was riding around in a cart, which was played for laughs. While it seemed like the two were having fun, the video itself sparked some controversy. Part of the issue was the fact that there have been Target boycotts popping up all over the country this year.

For Ross's ex Tia Kemp, the issue was that Ross still has not secured a college fund for their son. In a clip recorded by Live Bitez on Instagram, Kemp addressed Ross. Moreover, she had some harsh words to say about his Target outing.

"Tell that big b***h get out of Target, get out that cart, and get to wherever the f**k he needs to get to to get my baby a prepaid college fund," Kemp said. "If I find out you're tricking off his s**t, b***h, it's really gonna be up." She mocked Ross for going to Target in the middle of the company's cuts to DEI initiatives. She also said she was tired of Ross making the "wrong decision" when it comes to his dating life.

Who Is Rick Ross Dating?

Rick Ross and Tia Kemp have been in an on/off relationship since 2003, well before Ross emerged as a household name in hip-hop. Their one son together, William Roberts III, was born in 2005 and plays college football for Bethune-Cookman University.

Their disputes have been the subject of scrutiny for over a decade. However, eyebrows were briefly raised after a video of what looked like Kemp kissing Ross surfaced, though Kemp emphatically denied that the woman in the video was her. Based on this new Instagram Live clip, there seems to be no love lost at all.

