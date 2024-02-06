Tia Kemp Brings Up Sexyy Red, Shannon Sharpe, Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, And More In Bizarre Instagram Rant

Across the past few weeks, Tia Kemp has returned to the public eye. The socialite is known for her time dating Rick Ross, with whom she has a daughter. She's back in the news after making cheating accusations against her ex which spawned quite a hostile back and forth. After a few weeks of the pair taking shots with each other online, Tia moved on to taking shots at seemingly any celebrity she can remember. That was the case during a new series of videos posted to Instagram where she rambles on extensively about a number of public figures.

She begins the series of videos by attacking Dwayne Wade and his daughter Zaya. The transphobic attack features repeated misgendering but she was quick to move on to other targets. In a more lighthearted bit she tells Shannon Sharpe that he needs to change the name of his Club Shay Shay podcast. She hilarious claims that he has too many muscles for that to be the name of his show. She also takes shots at DJ Khaled, unsurprisingly addressing his weight. She concludes by calling out Sexyy Red and Jay-Z for the time they spend on the sidelines of football games. Check out the entire bizarre video below.

Tia Kemp's Strange New Rant

In the comments, fans has mixed responses to her rant. Some found it funny like one person who quoted her saying "Too many muscles fordat shyt." But others found it difficult to watch. "If this was my mom I would be so embarrassed" another comment reads.

Late last month, Kemp made the accusations that once again brought her back into the public eye. She accused Rick Ross of sleeping with Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'Oir while Gucci was in prison. Rick Ross fought back against the allegations immediately, but that didn't stop Kemp from talking. What do you think of Tia Kemp's new rant taking aim at DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Sexyy Red, and more? Let us know in the comment section below.

