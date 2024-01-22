Rick Ross' Ex, Tia Kemp, Fires Back Over Cease & Desist

Rick Ross' ex, Tia Kemp, cursed out the rapper on social media over the weekend after he sent her a cease and desist. She says Ross should instead be focused on suing 50 Cent or DJ Envy, whom Ross has been feuding with during the last year. The cease and desist letter claims Kemp made “disturbingly false and defamatory statements” about Ross and his family.

“Sent me a cease and desist. I ain’t lying. It’s the truth," Kemp remarked on Instagram Live. "How you gonna sue me for defamation? Sue 50 Cent then. Don’t beef with me. Told you I wasn’t a rapper years ago, now you wanna shut me up. You ain’t shut up DJ Envy. You won’t cease [and desist] DJ Envy when he was putting on that CO uniform. Motherfucker, you a real CO.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 05: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour Reloaded at State Farm Arena on March 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The cease and desist comes after Kemp made numerous comments on Ross and his current girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, on social media. In addition to labeling her a "hoe," she claimed Ross' bed was dirty and caused her to get sick. “The sheets was dirty since the pandemic. I laid on red Versace sheets and got influenza the day after I come home," she said. Check out her latest post regarding Rick Ross below.

In addition to her various social media comments, Kemp also previously published the memoir, Tia’s Diary Deeper Than Rap: Clarity, Truth, And Exposure, which details her four years with Ross. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

