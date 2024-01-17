Rick Ross Shares PSA Amid Baby Rumors & Cristina Mackey Drama

Rick Ross has found himself at the center of quite a bit of internet drama in recent weeks, but it appears as though he's unbothered. For one, his current partner Cristina Mackey recently spoke publicly about two of the artist's exes, Pretty Vee and Tia Kemp. This, of course, prompted a heated response from the latter, who shares a child with Ross.

Kemp didn't hold back on Mackey in the slightest, calling her a "h*e" and even threatening to expose Rick Ross' medical condition. Unfortunately, the drama doesn't stop there. He's now also being accused of fathering a child with model Cierra Nichole. As rumors about his alleged newborn were first circling, Nichole shared a sweet photo of the infant, which also earned a response from Mackey.

Read More: Rick Ross Reacts To Big Jook’s Murder, Wants Peace In Memphis

Rick Ross Says "You Better Go Viral"

"She's gorgeous," Mackey commented on the photo, which she shared on her IG Story. This led Nichole to fire back, making it extremely clear that she didn't appreciate the comment. "It's giving STRANGER DANGER babie we don't know YOU!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Play with someone else for clout." Obviously, Rick Ross has a lot going on right now, so he decided to hop online to share a PSA with his followers.

"When you talk about Rickey Rozay, b*tch, you better go viral," he began. "You got too much sh*t to say about Rozay, you got too much sh*t to talk about. B*tch, talk about my palm trees. Talk about how that man got so much money and don't like to get his feet done. I may get them done every four months. You better talk about the boss, and you've got to go viral, you've got to be creative." What do you think of Rick Ross' message to those spreading rumors about him? Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Hilariously Responds To Fan Throwing Money At Him

[Via]