Rick Ross Hilariously Responds To Fan Throwing Money At Him

Even though Rick Ross can sometimes make some pretty serious music, he's also got quite the sense of humor. That was on full display earlier this week when a video of Ross at a nightclub started making the rounds online. In the hilarious video he walks on stage sporting a stack of cash and smoking a cigar. But on his way across the stage he gets surprised by a fan who throws a stack of cash in his direction like he's a stripper.

At first Ross hesitates, probably pretty surprised at what happened. But ultimately he has a hilarious reaction to the whole situation when he decided to give the fan a taste of their own medicine. He pulls some cash from the stack in his hand and throws a handful of bills directly into his face from extremely close range. The encounter looks at first like one of many fight videos that have made the rounds online over the years. But the hilarious and surprising conclusion it reaches has been clocking with fans online sharing the video around. Check out the entire interaction below.

Rick Ross Hits Fan With Money At A Nightclub

Over the weekend Rick Ross began making headlines for far less wholesome reasons. Rumors emerged that he had secretly fathered a child with model Cierra Nicole. The rumors made it to his current girlfriend Christina Mackey who posted about it online. That eventually led to Nicole responding in a situation that got heated and complicated very quickly.

Last year, Rick Ross teamed up with Meek Mill for a new collab album called Too Good To Be True. The project sold a modest amount, clearing 30k copies. While fans seemed to think that was an under-performance by both artists standards neither Meek or Ross seemed too bothered by it. In a response to fan questions about it Meek highlighted the importance of owning his musical process. What do you think of the hilarious new video of Rick Ross making the rounds online? Let us know in the comment section below.

