Rick Ross' Alleged Child With Cierra Nichole Gets Posted By His New GF Cristina Mackey, Nichole Immediately Claps Back

Rick Ross has been going through quite a bit of drama as of late as it pertains to his love life. Overall, he is currently dating Cristina Mackey, who just so happens to beefing with some of Ross' exes. Although she seems to be perfectly happy with this predicament, no one knows how Ross actually feels. That said, Ross is now being accused of fathering a child. In a recent post from a model by the name of Cierra Nichole, there were numerous allusions to Ross being the father.

For instance, the child shares a last name with Ross. Moreover, numerous comments claimed Ross was the father, and Nichole even acknowledged them without confirming or denying them. It was all very bizarre, however, the rumors have not slowed down. In fact, things have taken a new life as Mackey decided to post the child on her Instagram story. She captioned The Shade Room's post with "she's gorgeous." Not long after this, Nichole took to her Instagram story where she clapped back with force.

Rick Ross Caught In A War

"It's giving STRANGER DANGER babie we don't know YOU! play with someone else for clout," Nichole wrote on her story. Needless to say, Nichole did not appreciate being posted by Ross' new flame. Regardless, this isn't exactly a confirmation of who the father is. At this point, these are still very much rumors as it pertains to Nichole and Ross' previous dealings. As for Mackey, it is clear that she does not fear stirring the pot. She has made enemies with many of Ross' exes, and she is showing no signs of slowing down.

Let us know what you think about this development, in the comments section down below. Is Mackey doing too much right now?

