Rick Ross Gifts Shaq An MMG Chain

Rick Ross had a very special gift for Shaq during a recent appearance on Inside The NBA. Ross gifted Shaq some new bling in the form of a sparkling new MMG chain and pendant. Shaq seemingly loved the gift, saying "I'm gonna kill it at the hookah bar in this," in a truly classic Shaq response. Adding to the hilarity of the video is how small the larger-than-life Ross looks when standing next to Shaq.

The appearance on the show comes with a new collab between music and basketball legends. The pair just released their remix of Ross and Meek Mill's "Shaq & Kobe", which also features Damian Lillard. "The Very Biggest of them All @shaq, we been family, dat new #mmg piece just a small token for what you mean not only to myself but this entire Culture. Dat big brother WE never knew WE had," Ross wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him and Shaq.

Rick Ross Continues Trolling DJ Envy

Meanwhile, many took Ross' team up with Shaq as yet another shot at DJ Envy. Ross has had it out for The Breakfast Club host for a while. However, Envy's legal issues involving real estate fraud have only heightened Ross' lines of attack. As reports came in that federal agents had raided the IHeartRadio studios, Ross couldn't help but take some shots at Envy. "15 names on one piece of land, 14 n-ggas gonna take the stand," Ross spat on Instagram. The bar is a direct reference to the charges that Envy has been connected with. Given the wide-ranging nature of the fraud, which centers on an undeveloped apartment complex, there is going to be no shortage of testimony at an eventual trial.

However, Ross isn't the only person going in on Envy. Akademiks, never one to shy away from a sticky situation, questioned why anyone would trust Envy with financial matters. "How do you let DJ Envy affect your financial decisions? Half the time I’m listening to The Breakfast Club, these n-ggas even can’t read what’s on the f-ckin’ paper. No disrespect to none of those people up there. I really like them. But these n-ggas can barely read what’s on the f-ckin’ Rumor Report. You think I’m giving them a million dollars? F-ck no, man. You crazy as hell," Ak said earlier this month.

