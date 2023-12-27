Cristina Mackey
- RelationshipsCristina Mackey's New Teeth Are Her Latest Flex, Courtesy Of Boyfriend Rick RossRozay and his latest lover continue to flaunt their relationship on social media for the world to see.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRick Ross Shares PSA Amid Baby Rumors & Cristina Mackey DramaRick Ross appears to be unbothered.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsRick Ross' Alleged Child With Cierra Nichole Gets Posted By His New GF Cristina Mackey, Nichole Immediately Claps BackRick Ross has found himself in a pickle.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsRick Ross' Ex Threatens Cristina Mackey, Says She'll Expose His Medical ConditionThe Maybach Music Group mogul's current and former flame are still going at it online, with even Rozay's son getting roped into the mix now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsRick Ross' Ex Tia Kemp Roasts Cristina Mackey's Cooking SkillsTia Kemp was unimpressed with Cristina Mackey's taco bar.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsRick Ross Surprises Girlfriend Cristina Mackey With Billboard Of Her IG In DubaiMackey's page boasts plenty of photos of the two of them and their luxurious excursions.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsRick Ross & Cristina Mackey Fly To Dubai As His Ex Pretty Vee Says She's Looking For A Sugar DaddyRozay is known to jump from fling to fling quickly, but for now, he's enjoying his time with Cristina Mackey.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsRick Ross Trolled By Girlfriend During Workout: "Babe, Be For Real"Rick Ross’ girlfriend poked fun at his workout regimen as he prepares for Mount Kilimanjaro.By Cole Blake