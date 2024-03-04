Pretty Vee Appears To Throw Shade Amid Rick Ross & Cristina Mackey Split Rumors

Fans think Pretty Vee was throwing shade at Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey amid their rumored split with a timely post on her Instagram Story. With the rumors ongoing, Vee shared a black screen with a shrugging emoji. She gave no further context, leading to fans speculating on what she was implying.

When Hollywood Unlocked shared the post on Instagram, one user commented: "Should’ve just enjoyed the moment in private," with a laughing emoji. Another added more seriously: "All these women on here celebrating and laughing at someone's pain like y'all never been through anything with a man."

Pretty Vee Attends MTV Video Music Awards

Pretty Vee at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Mackey previously spoke on Vee directly during an appearance on The Cali Kick Back podcast. When asked about how she feels about Vee and Ross' past, she remarked: “It doesn’t make me feel any way at all. I think it’s funny. It’s levels to everything, right? And that was never this.” She also went on Instagram Live to address haters of her relationship with Ross. "The fact that I'm confident about my relationship and it disturbs some of y'all says a lot about what y'all have going on in your personal life," she explained. "Cuz when you hear a woman speaking confidently about her man, you should just believe her, right? You shouldn't be disrupted or disturbed, or feel like 'Don't be so confident.' Like, why you hating?"

Pretty Vee Speaks Out

Things took a turn for the worse when Mackey scrubbed Ross from her Instagram profile this week. She also turned off an Instagram Live when the rapper's music began to play at the gym. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pretty Vee and Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

