It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross.

During her recent appearance on Revolt TV’s Black Girl Stuff talk show, the actress addressed the recent rumours. One of the show’s hosts, Akilah Ffriend, didn’t hesitate to bring up the social media star’s alleged tie-up with Rozay.

Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When asked about her attraction to the 46-year-old, she certainly didn’t hold back. “I think it’s the boss in him. I like guys who lead. So when you a leader, you can step to me,” she proclaimed.

Furthermore, she went on to explain that their relationship goes much deeper than the surface. “Ross is the type of person who you look at and you just admire … you’re inspired by,” the social media star elaborated.

Over the past couple of years, rumours were circulating about the alleged couple’s fling. The Rap Sh*t actress officially became a global ambassador for Luc Belaire in 2020.

The “Hustlin’” rapper has been a major promoter of the French sparkling wine brand for nearly a decade.

Additionally, the gossip was later re-energized in September 2021 when the couple had a viral moment together. This came after they shared promo for their collaborative Boss Talk conversation series.

Regardless, the pair was actively hesitant in confirming anything until now.

Earlier this year, the Maybach Music boss teased his 12th studio album. Last year’s Richer Than I Ever Been is his latest full-length release.

As a typical year goes for Rozay, the busy rapper has appeared on a number of different releases with guest verses. Namely, he’s present on DJ Khaled’s monstrous “God Did” single along with the likes of JAY-Z and Lil Wayne.

Subsequently, a remix of fellow Florida native Trapland Pat’s “Big Business” has helped to solidify one of the city’s latest regional hits.

What are your thoughts on the new couple? Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news in pop culture.

