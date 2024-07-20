Pretty Vee Makes Fun Of Rick Ross' Vancouver Fight With Drake Fans During Her Comedy Show

Pretty Vee still hasn't forgotten about her former boo Rick Ross, and we're surprised that Cristina Mackey didn't catch many shots as well.

Pretty Vee recently offered her first-ever comedy show to the world, and it seemed like quite the creative and unique affair with specific skits and stand-up routines, play-like staging elements, and even a surprise musical performance from Shenseea. However, one of the most notable parts of the whole thing was when she decided to troll her ex Rick Ross and make fun of how he got into a fight with OVO Stans at a Canada music festival. Overall, it got some solid laughs out of the crowd here and there, and follows a pretty weird saga when it comes to the two. What's more is that said saga might not be over just yet, but most signs point to a "yes" on that.

For those unaware, Pretty Vee seemingly confirmed that she and Rick Ross were dating back in December of 2022 following months, if not years, of rumors. "I think it’s the boss in him, I like guys who lead," she characterized her attraction to him during a REVOLT TV talk show appearance. "So when you a leader, you can step to me. Ross is the type of person who you look at and you just admire … You’re inspired by."

Pretty Vee Targets Rick Ross During Comedy Show

However, eventually they fell out, and Rick Ross went on to date Cristina Mackey about a year after his relationship with Pretty Vee first became confirmed public news. Still, Vee didn't pay it any mind, instead choosing to seek out a relationship of her own and not hyper-fixate on her past. But Mackey had a different idea, it seems, because she said that her and Rozay's relationship is deeper than what Vee's was. It was a bit of a shocker, especially when the other side had done absolutely nothing to inspire her ire at all.

Nevertheless, eventually Cristina Mackey and Rick Ross broke up as well, and Pretty Vee seemed to throw shade on social media afterwards. That's just speculative, though, so take that possible reaction with a grain of salt. Either way, Pretty Vee certainly has no qualms about publicly dragging the Maybach Music Group mogul through the mud now. We'll see if he has some comedic jabs of his own.