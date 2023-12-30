Rick Ross & Cristina Mackey Fly To Dubai As His Ex Pretty Vee Says She's Looking For A Sugar Daddy

Rick Ross isn't a man who's known to settle into long-term romances. Instead, the "Purple Lamborghini" rapper has had a roster of pretty young things coming in and out of his life throughout his career. Many of the girls who catch Rozay's eye know that he's not in it for the long haul, but they don't mind, so long as they get to reap the benefits of being his short-term lover while they're ripe for the taking.

His latest relationship is with rising artist Cristina Mackey, who's been all over his Instagram lately. As they celebrate the holidays together, Ross went all out by flying his partner to Dubai with him and continuing to spoil her after landing in the Middle East. Mackey has also been documenting their adventures together, including exploring the sandy desert, eating and drinking the finest food and alcohol, and inventing a new secret handshake while showing off the city's stunning views.

Read More: Rick Ross Trolled By Girlfriend During Workout: "Babe, Be For Real"

Rick Ross Spoils Cristina Mackey Overseas

Not long before he and Cristina made their relationship public, the Biggest Boss was spending time with another public figure – Pretty Vee. While her ex and the "Snake Vibe" artist continue to flex in Dubai, she's making it clear that she's not concerning herself with anything from the past. Instead, Vee is looking forward to the future, where she hopes to soar to new heights in her career, and potentially lock down a new sugar daddy to take her shopping.

Read More: Pretty Vee Net Worth 2023: What Is The Entertainer Worth?

Pretty Vee Gets a Few Things Off Her Chest Post-Rozay Romance

"I'm actually feeling great, I'm feeling blessed," Pretty Vee said ahead of the new year. "I'm in Miami looking for a sugar daddy," she teased in a high-pitched voice. Afterward, the socialite reminded viewers to figure out their "why" ahead of 2024 while listing off some men in the industry who inspire her. Have you figured out your purpose ahead of January 1st? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]