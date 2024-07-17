Drake Gets Trolled By Rick Ross After His Toronto Mansion Flooded

Rozay never misses an opportunity.

Drake and Rick Ross have given fans so many good songs. Then, 2024 happened. The two rappers decided to become enemies and endlessly diss each other. There were disses in the form of songs, which both Drake and Ross participated in, and disses via social media. The latter has largely been abandoned by the 6 God, but Rick Ross has not let up. The MMG honcho decided to poke fun at his former friend after his Toronto mansion was flooded.

Drake posted an Instagram video of his flooded mansion on July 16. The damage was severe, as water was seen filling up one of the rooms on the property. Drake tried to make light of the situation with a silly caption: "This better be espresso martini." Ross, being the professional troll that he is, couldn't resist a joke of his own. He posted a comment on the post and wrote back: "minor issues," with a smirking emoji. Ross has developed a habit for kicking other rappers when they're down. Especially if he's already had beef with them.

Drake Has Repeatedly Been Targeted By Rozay On IG

Rick Ross targeted one of Drake's so-called friends, The Game, on July 10. He saw a headline pertaining to The Game's legal troubles, DM'd him the link, and proceeded to post the exchange on Instagram. The Game made fun of Rozay's weight, but the latter clapped back with a ruthless jab. "Since we @'n n**gas, here you go b*tch," he wrote. A few weeks prior, Ross went at Drake for having a flirty exchange with his baby mama, Tia Kemp. Kemp praised Drake for being a "GOAT," and Ross clapped back in the comment section by typing: "pedo vs. granny."