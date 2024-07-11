The Game Gets Torched By Rick Ross After Losing Two Massive Lawsuits

The Game Host Prive
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 08: Rapper The Game attends Prive on May 8, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Rozay couldn't resist trolling.

Rick Ross is a professional troll. Of all the rappers involved in the Drake battle, Rozay was the one who seemed like he was having the most fun. The Game tried to capitalize on Ross' propensity for beef by dropping a diss song, but the MMG honcho laughed it off. He refused to engage The Game on record, forcing the beef to come to an end before it even started. Or so we thought. The Game ran into some severe legal troubles on July 10, and Ross couldn't resist but throw a few digs his opponent's way.

The Game was sued for sexual battery by Priscilla Rainey in 2016. The rapper refused to show up in court, however, which led to him losing said lawsuit. Rainey then filed a second lawsuit against Game, claiming he'd been using shell companies to avoid making payments. She won that one too. The losses have been so significant that Rainey plans to seize The Game's house as part of judgment she's owed. AllHipHop broke the news, and Rick Ross posted the article on his Instagram Story. He then posted a screenshot in which he dropped the article in The Game's DMs.

Rick Ross Posted Screenshots Of His DMs With The Game

Needless to say, The Game didn't appreciate the roasting. He responded to Ross by going after the rapper's weight. "Even if I lost my house, which I'm not," The Game wrote. "You still gonna be a fat b*tch n**ga! That Ozempic gone kill you before the twinkies do h*e a*s n**ga." In typical Rick Ross fashion, he laughed the response off. He posted the interaction on his IG stories with the caption: "Since we @ n**gas, here you go b*tch!"

This is the first time that Rick Ross has been the aggressor in The Game situation. The MMG stalwart didn't bat an eye when The Game dropped "Freeway's Revenge," or when The Game posted an AI photo of Ross in a CO uniform. Unfortunately, the interaction continues a tough streak for the Compton rapper. His relationship with Kendrick Lamar has been questioned amidst the Drake battle, and his absence from the "Pop Out" show led to him getting on IG Live and defending his stance. He claimed things were good between him and Lamar, but fans remain dubious.

