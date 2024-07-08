Tia Kemp Gives The Game A Lap Dance, Likely To The Chagrin Of Rick Ross

Tia Kemp is the mother of Rick Ross' child and she is known for some wild antics on social media. Overall, she has been quite the nuisance as it pertains to Ross. She is consistently on social media making fun of him. Furthermore, this has only been ramped up ever since the rapper found himself being attacked in Canada. She has even been taking the side of Drake throughout the beef, and it has led to some hilarious social media videos.
Now, Kemp has a whole new platform to denigrate Ross. Of course, we are talking about her new "Aunt-Tea" podcast on Zeus Network. The show is hosted by herself, Karlissa Saffold, and even Tokyo Toni. It is a lineup that should stroke fear in your algorithm. Recently, the podcast had on The Game, who is also beefing with Rick Ross. Consequently, Kemp seemed to be in a good mood. Overall, she was next to someone who shared her distaste for Rozay.
Tia Kemp Has No Shame
This subsequently led to her giving The Game a lap dance. Tokyo Toni and Saffold seemed pretty surprised by all of this, although the viewers at home sure weren't. The clip is now going viral, and it all coincided with the episode going live last night. If anything, this show is going to be a consistent source of viral clips. When it comes to the episode with The Game, there are already two or three clips that have fans in shock of what they're witnessing.
