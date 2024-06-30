Tia Kemp & Tokyo Toni Unite For Fiery Rick Ross Diss Track

Tia Kemp and Tokyo Toni held nothing back.

Tia Kemp and Tokyo Toni joined forces on social media to concoct a diss track aimed at Rick Ross. Rapping over the beat to his iconic debut single, "Hustlin'," from 2006's Port of Miami, they ruthlessly trolled Ross. "This n***a can't do sh*t. Can't f*ck a b*tch. Can't touch his f*cking hip," Kemp raps at one point while Toni fires off several ad-libs. The two, along with Karlissa Saffold, recently teamed up to launch the Aunt Tea podcast on Zeus Network.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes in the comments section. "They not even drunk or high. They just being themselves," one user wrote with laughing emojis. Another wrote: "Man we already dealing with Joe Biden sleep walking now we gotta deal with Thelma and Louise."

Rick Ross Hosts His Annual Car Show

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA - JUNE 1: Rappers 2 Chainz (Tauheed Epps) and Rick Ross (William Roberts) at the Promise Land for the 3rd Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on June 1, 2024 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

It's far from the first time Kemp has called out Ross online. The two, who share a child together, have been publically feuding for years. Appearing on Future and Metro Boomin‘s recent track, “Everyday Hustle," Ross labeled the mother his "biggest op." It's also not the first time Tokyo Toni has dissed Ross in a freestyle, having done so on social media back in April.

Tia Kemp & Tokyo Toni Join Forces

Check out Kemp and Toni's fiery freestyle about Ross on Instagram above. They aren't the only two who have dissed him as of late. Ross has also been feuding with Drake. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tia Kemp and Tokyo Toni as well as Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

