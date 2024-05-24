Blueface's Mom, Karlissa Saffold, Announces Plan To Buy Back Souls From The Illuminati

Karlissa Saffold dreams big.

It's no secret that Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold says some wild things online, and today was certainly no exception. Recently, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to reveal what she plans to do when she inevitably becomes rich, and it isn't exactly what one would expect. Instead of dreaming of things like fancy cars and designer goods, Saffold says she wants to put her money toward a good cause.

"I'm about to get so rich that I buy back them souls from the Illuminati," she wrote simply. Saffold didn't provide her followers with many more details than that, so it remains unclear whose souls she plans to rescue, or what she would do with them. For obvious reasons, her claim has confused fans and left them with a few questions.

Karlissa Saffold Has Big Dreams

"How you do that?" one Instagram user asks in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. Another says, "That’s very thoughtful of her." While it looks like fans will just have to wait and see what Saffold means, she's closer than ever to her riches, as she's about to be part of an upcoming Zeus Network series. She's expected to star in the show alongside Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni and Rick Ross' ex Tia Kemp, which will surely make for some quality entertainment.

Last weekend, CEO of Zeus Lemuel Plummer teased the show with a playful Instagram clip. They've yet to confirm an official title or premiere date for the series, but viewers can't wait to see what they have in store for them. What do you think of Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold announcing that when she gets rich, she's going to "buy them souls back" from the Illuminati? Do you think this is a good plan or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

