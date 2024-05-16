Karlissa Saffold Has Fans Confused After She Posted Herself In The Shower

Karlissa Saffold is good at causing a stir.

Karlissa Saffold is someone who has made a lot of headlines on social media over the last few years. Overall, this is because she is the mother of none other than Blueface. Blue is someone who gets himself into all sorts of antics. As it turns out, Saffold engages in some of those same antics, despite being quite a bit older. Moreover, she has public feuds with the likes of Sexyy Red, and even the mother of her grandchild, Chrisean Rock. The Rock feud is so bad that she hasn't been able to see Chrisean Jr since he was born.

These days, Blueface is currently in jail, and Saffold has tried to give fans some updates every once in a while. However, on top of all of this, she has participated in some of the very same antics that she always has. For instance, she recently took to Instagram where she posted a good morning message. Although this was not just any ordinary good morning. As you can see down below, she was in the shower naked, albeit cropping the video in such a way that you didn't see anything too sensitive.

Karlissa Saffold Knows How To Get Folks Talking

Based on many of the comments on the Hollywood Unlocked page, fans were not feeling these antics whatsoever. "Im glad my mama just be on facebook asking for prayers and giving shoutouts," one person wrote. "I actually feel sorry for Blueface having a mom like this," said another. Overall, the comments were all very much in the same vein. However, it is clear that she does not care. Saffold has done her own thing, and negativity likely won't stop that.

Let us know what you think of Karlissa Saffold and her antics, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she has been doing a bit too much on social media? What do you make of the whole Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and Karlissa Saffold situation? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
