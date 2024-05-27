Karlissa Saffold Issues A Challenge To Sexyy Red & Tia Kemp While Throwing It Back On IG

Karlissa Saffold is one of the more interesting and peculiar hip-hop moms on social media. For those who may not know, she is the mother of Blueface. Overall, you can imagine how this might come with a whole lot of drama. After all, Blue has had it out with Chrisean Rock, who has subsequently had it out with Saffold. While Blueface has been in jail, Saffold has been all over social media, leveling threats against Chrisean, while also engaging with the likes of Tia Kemp, Tokyo Toni, and a host of others.

Recently, Karlissa Saffold took to her Instagram page, where she decided to twerk while leaning up against a door. She did so in what looked to be some business casual attire. One has to wonder where she was filming this from, and who exactly was doing the filming. Either way, in her caption on Instagram, Saffold made sure to call out the likes of Sexyy Red and Tia Kemp. Furthermore, she also challenged Mrs Netta and Charles. One would have to assume that this would be for some sort of twerk-off.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Puts Tokyo Toni On Blast

Karlissa Saffold Takes To IG

In the comments section, fans weren't exactly feeling what they were seeing from Saffold. After all, she is an older woman with grandchildren. In the eyes of some, she shouldn't be doing this kind of thing on social media. "Worlds most embarrassing mom," one person wrote. "Aren't you a grandmother?" said another. Needless to say, Saffold's followers are making their voices heard, and their feelings clear.

Let us know what you think of this behavior from Saffold, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she is doing a bit too much these days? What do you think Blueface would think if he saw this on his social media algorithm? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Enjoys Jaidyn Alexis Performance