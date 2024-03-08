Karlissa Saffold Accuses Blueface's Father Of Almost Drowning His Grandson, Fans Call Her "Unhinged"

Karlissa Saffold is someone who is constantly going off about something on social media. However, she mostly comments on matters that involve her son, Blueface. Overall, Blue has been in lots of drama with the likes of Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. At any given time, you can never really know which woman he has aligned himself with. However, at this juncture, it seems as though he is back with none other than Chrisean Rock. Only time will tell whether or not that ends up lasting.

As we reported earlier today, Chrisean Rock is actually living with Blueface's father. This means the man has access to his grandchildren. This is something that Karlissa has not had over the last couple of years. Specifically, she has never been able to meet Chrisean Jr. This has subsequently led to a feud between Saffold and Chrisean that has played out in the public eye. Now, Saffold is taking aim at the parenting skills of Blue's father. Below, she even made some very serious allegations.

Karlissa Saffold Lashes Out

As she explains, Blue's father was supposed to be watching his grandchildren while they were swimming. However, he was allegedly on the phone with another woman and he lost track of the kids. That is when Blueface's son Javaughn began drowning in the pool. Eventually, he was rescued and is now doing just fine. Unfortunately for Saffold, not everyone is buying her story. "This woman is unhinged and it's sad," one person wrote on LiveBitez. "She Seems Jealous That He Got Access An She Don’t," said another. Needless to say, these are serious claims that could very well lead to some sort of investigation.

Let us know what you think of Karlissa Saffold's comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

