Karlissa Saffold Accuses Blueface's Father Of Almost Drowning His Grandson, Fans Call Her "Unhinged"

Karlissa Saffold has been making a lot of allegations as of late.

BYAlexander Cole
2019 Rolling Loud New York

Karlissa Saffold is someone who is constantly going off about something on social media. However, she mostly comments on matters that involve her son, Blueface. Overall, Blue has been in lots of drama with the likes of Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. At any given time, you can never really know which woman he has aligned himself with. However, at this juncture, it seems as though he is back with none other than Chrisean Rock. Only time will tell whether or not that ends up lasting.

As we reported earlier today, Chrisean Rock is actually living with Blueface's father. This means the man has access to his grandchildren. This is something that Karlissa has not had over the last couple of years. Specifically, she has never been able to meet Chrisean Jr. This has subsequently led to a feud between Saffold and Chrisean that has played out in the public eye. Now, Saffold is taking aim at the parenting skills of Blue's father. Below, she even made some very serious allegations.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Puts Tokyo Toni On Blast

Karlissa Saffold Lashes Out

As she explains, Blue's father was supposed to be watching his grandchildren while they were swimming. However, he was allegedly on the phone with another woman and he lost track of the kids. That is when Blueface's son Javaughn began drowning in the pool. Eventually, he was rescued and is now doing just fine. Unfortunately for Saffold, not everyone is buying her story. "This woman is unhinged and it's sad," one person wrote on LiveBitez. "She Seems Jealous That He Got Access An She Don’t," said another. Needless to say, these are serious claims that could very well lead to some sort of investigation.

Let us know what you think of Karlissa Saffold's comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Enjoys Jaidyn Alexis Performance

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 29, 2019GossipKarlissa Saffold Claims Chrisean Jr. Doesn't Look Like Blueface
Normal Culture Presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show Hosted By Winnie StackzGossipKarlissa Saffold Believes Chrisean Jr. Has A Neurological Disorder
French Montana's Birthday CelebrationGossipKarlissa Saffold Hints That Chrisean Rock Gave Her Child A Disability
French Montana's Birthday CelebrationGossipKarlissa Saffold Urges Chrisean Rock To Get Help After "Baddies" Star Wished Death On Blueface's Mom